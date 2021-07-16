Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Purchases $69,990.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,990.00.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.38. 225,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,981. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $15,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

