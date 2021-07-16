DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $34.56

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.56, but opened at $35.79. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 2,687 shares traded.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.