Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 206,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $568,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $365,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 43.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

