Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Dril-Quip worth $62,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRQ opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

