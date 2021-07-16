DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.55 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

