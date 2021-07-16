DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE DTM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,189. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

