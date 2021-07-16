Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.79 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

