Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

