Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 9443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Duke Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.