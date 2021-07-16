DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON DWF opened at GBX 108.14 ($1.41) on Monday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67. The stock has a market cap of £351.84 million and a PE ratio of -41.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.40.

In other news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

