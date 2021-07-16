Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Head-To-Head Review

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and PayPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $63.55 million 6.64 $60.89 million $1.15 11.35 PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million $0.29 25.00

Eagle Point Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PayPoint. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Point Credit and PayPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 0 2 0 3.00 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than PayPoint.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 359.33% N/A N/A PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats PayPoint on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

