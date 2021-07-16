Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSE EFT remained flat at $$14.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,557. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

