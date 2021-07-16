Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,820 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,653% compared to the typical daily volume of 332 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $41.00. 11,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

