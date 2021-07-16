Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

