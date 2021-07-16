Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,680,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $123.70 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.49. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

