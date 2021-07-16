Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $728,000 Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.13 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

