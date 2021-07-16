Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $811,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI opened at $559.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.17. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $567.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.