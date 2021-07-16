Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 27,174 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after buying an additional 369,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 52,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,660,645.38. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,184 shares of company stock worth $15,161,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.15. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

