EDUCare (EKT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $425,242.00

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $425,242.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

