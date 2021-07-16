Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

