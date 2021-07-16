Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

