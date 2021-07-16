Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

