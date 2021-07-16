Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SOLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

SOLO opened at $3.55 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.77.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

