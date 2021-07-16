Elementis plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elementis in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
