Elementis plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elementis in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ELMTY stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.82.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

