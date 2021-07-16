Eminer (EM) Market Cap Reaches $4.12 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $326,661.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

