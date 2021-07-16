EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Up 17.8%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)’s stock price rose 17.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,048.09 and last traded at $1,048.09. Approximately 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $890.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $893.16.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

