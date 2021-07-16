Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

