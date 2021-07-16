Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ENLV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

