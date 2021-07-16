Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Up 35%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s stock price shot up 35% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 25,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Ensurge Micropower ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

