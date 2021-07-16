EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,161 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

