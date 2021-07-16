EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

