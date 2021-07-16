EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

