EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

