Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $864.48.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $834.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

