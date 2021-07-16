Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 115.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

