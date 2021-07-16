Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -241.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

