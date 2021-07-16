Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $12.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.18.

NYSE LII opened at $317.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

