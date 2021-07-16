Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.93.

EQR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,920.00. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 305,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

