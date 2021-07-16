Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Given a $297.57 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) has been assigned a $297.57 price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Esker stock remained flat at $$297.57 during midday trading on Friday.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

