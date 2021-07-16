Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 193,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.