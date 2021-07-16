Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,600 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $41.98 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.