Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

