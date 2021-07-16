Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $165,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

