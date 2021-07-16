Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $482.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

