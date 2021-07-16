Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $63,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

