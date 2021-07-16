EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $4,698.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.01223206 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,258,941,799 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.