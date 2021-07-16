Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.65.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.12 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$25.76 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.67%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

