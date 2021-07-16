Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXPN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,810 ($36.71).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,050 ($39.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,762.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

