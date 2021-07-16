EXRNchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $25,193.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00803210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRN is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

