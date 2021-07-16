F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

FNB opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.